Knicks’ All-Star forward is facing a make-or-break year

The Knicks and three-time All-Star Julius Randle have not yet engaged in any potential contract extension talks, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Although there are still a few months for the two sides to figure things out, Randle is entering a season that could define any future contract he receives, especially since he has a player option for the 2025–26 season worth $30.9 million.

Trade Possibilities and Randle’s Value

The Knicks could consider trading Randle to add player personnel or draft capital, but his market value isn’t as high as they might hope. With Randle set to count $28.9 million against the cap this upcoming year, taking up 20.5% of the cap space, the Knicks face a tough decision about his future.

Injury Concerns and Roster Reinforcements

Coming off shoulder surgery and still not fully healthy, Randle is expected to return around opening day in late October. However, the Knicks have reinforced their roster since his injury, adding Mikal Bridges and extending OG Anunoby on a long-term deal.

Randle is still expected to play a significant role in the starting five, following a season where he earned his second consecutive All-Star appearance, playing 46 games. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, five assists, and shot .472 from the field and .311 from beyond the arc.

Randle’s Role and the Knicks’ Perimeter Strength

Ultimately, the Knicks don’t need Randle to shoot three-pointers extensively, given that they now have two elite wings in Bridges and Anunoby, both of whom posted efficient perimeter numbers last season.

Potential for a Discounted Deal

There’s always a slight possibility that Randle could offer the Knicks a discount, similar to what Jalen Brunson did when he gave them $113 million off his contract. Brunson had the option to wait and explore free agency, but instead, he signed a four-year, $156 million extension to secure his long-term future with New York.

The Uncertain Future of Julius Randle in New York

Randle may be seeking a significant payday, one the Knicks might not be able to accommodate. Unless he provides a discount or opts into his player option at age 31 after the upcoming season, this could be Randle’s last year in New York. A dominant season could set him up for a massive deal elsewhere.

Considering that Anunoby secured a five-year, $212.5 million deal, averaging $42.5 million per season, there’s no doubt Randle could surpass the $40 million per year mark—$11 million more than what the Knicks are currently paying him. With Bridges also in need of an extension within the next two years, it seems unlikely that Randle’s future will be with the Knicks despite his five-year tenure with the team.