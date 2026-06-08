The New York Knicks are set for their first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999. That time, they faced the San Antonio Spurs down 0-2 in the series for the first game at home. This time, they are the ones up 2-0, taking a commanding series lead after stunningly stealing both road games.

Knicks continue to find ways to win

The Knicks have been on what ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen described as a “magic carpet ride,” which he said following their Game 2 win. They have won 13 consecutive playoff games, the second-longest playoff win streak ever.

If the Knicks finish the job with the next two games at home, they will tie the NBA record with the 2017 Warriors for the longest playoff win streak ever. It would also mark their third consecutive series sweep, and would cap off one of the most dominant runs the league has ever seen.

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While the winning has been masterful, things got hairy in Game 2 against San Antonio. Carrying a 14-point lead with six minutes left, the Knicks quickly saw that lead evaporate after the Spurs rallied behind a 14-0 run. The Spurs would then grab a 104-102 lead with less than a minute to go after an and-one layup from Victor Wembanyama.

Luckily, the Knicks didn’t quit. A Jalen Brunson mid-range would tie the game, and then a costly Victor Wembanyama turnover two possessions later followed by a personal foul would allow Brunson to sink the game-winning free throw. Just like that, New York became just the third team ever to win the first two games of a finals on the road.

Jalen Brunson stresses need to be better

Despite that, Brunson knows that the team still has areas that they can improve on. On Sunday, he highlighted the fact that they allowed the Spurs back in the game instead of putting them away, and acknowledged they need to be better.

“We need to finish the game better. It was unacceptable, the way we let that 14 point lead go the way we did,” Brunson said, via SNY.

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The mindset has been simple during this run. Nothing ever satisfies this group, and they are fully locked in on achieving the ultimate goal. That mentality has led to what this Knicks team is accomplishing, and they are undoubtedly a tough group to knock down.

The series is fully in their hands now. A series victory would cement this team into immortality, and would be a milestone achievement for a franchise that hasn’t won a title in over 53 years.

Game 3 at MSG is set for Monday night, where the Knicks hope to take a 3-0 series lead and move one step closer to a title.