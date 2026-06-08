Josh Hart said the quiet part in a way only he really can.

The Knicks are finally back in the Finals, Madison Square Garden is about to host its first championship-round game since 1999, and the same fans who carried decades of misery are staring at ticket prices that feel like a tax on loyalty.

Hart called the prices “ridiculous,” and he was right. When the cheapest seat is floating around $7K or $8K, this stops being a normal supply-and-demand conversation and starts becoming a pretty ugly class divide around the biggest Knicks moment in a generation.

The building will be loud, but who gets in?

Hart told SNY that he wished the prices were not so crazy, adding that people who waited a long time for this moment “aren’t able to get into the building.” That line hits because it sounds like the fan base talking through one of its own players.

This fan base has earned the right to be in that room. Not every seat can be cheap, especially in New York, especially in the Finals, especially with the Knicks two wins from their first championship since 1973. Nobody is pretending this should cost regular-season money.

Still, there is a difference between expensive and absurd. A $7K get-in price turns the Garden into a trophy room for people with access, while the diehards who lived through the worst parts of the last 27 years are left hunting for bars, watch parties, and screens outside the arena.

Hart understands the emotional math

Hart is the perfect player to say it because his game is built like the fan base. He rebounds, argues, scraps, falls into the first row, and plays like every possession is personal. He is not some detached star speaking in safe corporate language.

The Knicks’ Finals run has become a city-wide event, but the city is not getting equal access to it. That does not ruin the run. It does make the celebration feel more complicated.

MSG will still be insane. The celebrities will be there, the noise will be real, and if the Knicks win Game 3, the place may feel like it is coming apart.

Hart’s point still hangs over the night. The people who made this moment matter most may be watching from somewhere else, and that is a brutal reality for a franchise built on city pride.