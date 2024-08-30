NFL legend believes Knicks have championship potential

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks got a co-signature from one of the greatest NFL players of all time in a recent interview.

Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart had seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on their podcast, “The Roommates.” The three saw their conversation turn toward the difficulties of winning a championship in pro sports, to which Brady suggested the Knicks could overcome in 2024-25, saying this in part:

“I have a feeling you’re going to get there,” Brady said of the Knicks’ chances to reach the Finals.

Tom believes the Knicks can make it to the Finals ?



Knicks: Tom Brady knows what it’s like to win in pro sports on the biggest stage

Ironically enough, it was the New York Giants who twice prevented Brady from adding more championship hardware to his collection in the 2007 and 2011 NFL seasons when he was the leader of the New England Patriots. That aside, his endorsement of the New York franchise over on the NBA side is merited. There are few athletes in the world today who know what it’s like to win with as much consistency as the former three-time NFL MVP.

Though the NBA is a completely different ball game than the NFL, the California native still has experience delivering time and again in one of the four major American team sports in front of vicious fanbases and with high stakes that rival and even arguably exceed that of the Association.

Pertaining to the feeling that he has about the Knicks getting to the Finals next season, his words are supported by New York’s successful re-tool this summer, headlined by their additions of Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne, and Tyler Kolek, as well as their retention of MVP candidate Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.

Knicks can make Brady’s feelings come to life in 2024-25

The Knicks won 50 games last season and got to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with three of their starters in Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson hurt for a large portion of the season. That being said, should their health hold up, the Knicks will have all the ingredients to cook up a major tear through the East in the upcoming campaign and reach the Finals.

If they play up to their potential, they’ll have Brady’s words to look back on and vindicate, both for him and more importantly, for themselves.