Knicks’ 2nd-round assist maestro is a project that could pay off big

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks initially had a first-round grade on Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek but traded up to select him with the 34th overall pick in the second round. By swapping draft picks with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Knicks secured a young player with the potential to become a significant offensive asset at the NBA level.

The Knicks See Upside in Tyler Kolek

During his senior year at Marquette, Kolek averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and an impressive 7.7 assists per game, shooting .496 from the field and .388 from three-point range. He continued to impress during the Summer League, where he played 27.2 minutes across five games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and seven assists.

He ranked sixth among all Summer League players and fifth among those with a minimum of four games played. Although his shooting percentages were lower in this small sample—35.6% from the field and 31.6% from downtown—there is confidence that these numbers will improve over time.

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Work Ethic and Determination

One of the standout qualities the Knicks love about Kolek is his work ethic. Unrated before entering the college landscape, Kolek worked his way into a prominent role, catching the attention of one of the NBA’s top teams heading into the 2024–25 season. His trainer, Nick Correia, highlighted Kolek’s determination and grit:

“Tyler was a zero-star recruit,” Correia told The Post. “He wasn’t ranked like that. He didn’t have all these high-end scholarship offers. He had to work for everything. And you can’t help when you watch a guy who is gritty like that — like, that’s the game to me, guys that play hard, that play selfless.

Kolek’s Basketball IQ and Vision

Kolek may not be the most physically intimidating player on the court, but his intelligence and court vision make him a standout. His love for the game and exceptional ability to find shooters from difficult angles have made him a valuable asset to the Knicks.

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Competing for Playing Time

With the need for another ball handler behind Jalen Brunson, the Knicks signed veteran Cameron Payne to a one-year, $3 million deal. Kolek is expected to receive occasional playing time, but his long-term potential is undeniable.

The Knicks made a substantial investment in Kolek, giving him the largest contract for a second-round pick in NBA history. He will need to compete with Payne and Miles McBride for minutes, but even if his playing time is limited during his rookie season, the Knicks view him as a project with the potential for significant future dividends.

Long-Term Potential

Kolek has drawn comparisons to Austin Reaves but with better passing skills. As a secondary point guard, he perfectly fits the Knicks’ long-term plans. The team plans to take a cautious approach, allowing Kolek to gradually earn his place and impact a squad with championship aspirations.