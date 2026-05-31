The NY Knicks got the historic Finals matchup, but they did not get the cleanest setup.

San Antonio beat Oklahoma City 111-103 in Game 7, which means the Knicks are walking into a 1999 Finals rematch with Victor Wembanyama waiting on the other side. The nostalgia will be easy. The basketball is going to be a lot more complicated.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in San Antonio at 8:30 ET, and that matters. The Knicks swept Cleveland, earned the rest advantage, and gave themselves time to prepare, but opening on the road against Wembanyama adds a tax to the whole thing. New York has to steal control before that building gets comfortable.

Wembanyama changes every possession

The Spurs are not arriving as some cute young team happy to be here. Wembanyama just won Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals in the series. Those numbers are absurd for any player, let alone one still at the front end of his career.

He changes the math on both ends. Shots that were clean against Cleveland become uncomfortable. Drives that looked open suddenly have a 7-foot-4 problem waiting at the rim. Defensively, the Knicks have to decide how much pressure they want to send without giving San Antonio’s shooters rhythm.

The 1999 angle will sell itself. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Allan Houston, Latrell Sprewell, the lockout season, all of it. But this series is not being played in a museum. It is being played against the most unusual basketball player on the planet.

The Knicks need to punch first

The road start makes Game 1 feel bigger than a normal opener. The Knicks do not need to win the series Wednesday, but they do need to make San Antonio feel the weight of the stage immediately.

That means Jalen Brunson has to control pace, Karl-Anthony Towns has to make Wembanyama work defensively, and Mike Brown has to find the right balance between attacking the rim and avoiding empty trips into length. The Knicks cannot spend the first half feeling out the matchup like a regular-season game.

New York’s edge is physical maturity. The Knicks just bullied Cleveland, defended with discipline, and got real contributions across the rotation. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Landry Shamet all matter because the Spurs will test every weak link.

The best version of this series is not nostalgia, it is force against length. The Knicks have to turn the first two games into a fight before Wembanyama turns them into a geometry problem.

If New York steals Game 1, the whole Finals shifts. If San Antonio gets comfortable early, the 1999 rematch could start feeling like a Wembanyama coronation tour before the Knicks get the series back to Madison Square Garden.