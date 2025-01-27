Knicks should look into promising Raptors center on trade block at a discount

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

There’s an underrated move that the New York Knicks could execute to address their need for a backup center. As the Feb. 6 trade deadline rapidly approaches, one intriguing name in Toronto could become a target for New York to consider acquiring.

Knicks can offer 2nd-rounders for Raptors’ Chris Boucher

The Knicks could shrewdly acquire Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher this winter. Boucher has been made available by the Raptors at a shockingly low asking price, as Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported on Sunday morning:

“Each of Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher and Mitchell are valued with second-round picks of varying quality, but they have at least shown that they are healthy and rounding into form, with all of the veterans popping off for strong performances in the past couple of weeks,” Grange wrote. He also mentioned the Raptors as a team with enough cash to get involved in facilitating a blockbuster trade, such as one that might include Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Boucher could greatly service the Knicks’ bench this season

Boucher has a nice game. The two-time NBA champion is averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 assists per game this season. Back in 2020-21, Boucher finished No. 8 in the Sixth Man of the Year award race that season while putting up 13.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and an impressive 1.9 blocks per contest.

The 32-year-old big man moves well with and without the basketball. Not only can he space the floor — exemplified by his 1.4 three-pointers made this year — but he is also an athletic finisher at the rim.

Boucher can help the Knicks run an effective screen-and-roll, pop out to the wings for catch-and-shoot threes, and dial in put-back dunks for a team that could use a jolt of offense in their second unit.

Given that the Knicks have six second-round picks between now and 2028, packaging a pair of those to acquire Boucher may be a worthy investment.