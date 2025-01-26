Knicks head coach thinks his point forward deserves an All-Star nod

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau loves the chances that his standout point forward has of making the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Knicks’ Josh Hart has been on a tear this season

Coach Thibodeau has already seen his two team leaders in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns get selected as starters for the upcoming festivity. He has two other starters — OG Anunoby and Josh Hart — that stand a great chance of earning nods as well. Hart, in particular, is having himself an incredible season that could warrant such recognition.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Villanova product is averaging 14.1 points per game, but his rebounding and distribution is what gives credence to his claim. Hart is corralling 9.8 rebounds and dishing out 5.7 assists per contest. The Maryland native is the only player under 6-6 who ranks in the top 15 in boards and his playmaking has given the Knicks an ability to run a free-flowing, uptempo offense.

Knicks: Tom Thibodeau sees Hart as All-Star-worthy

Because of his stellar play, coach Thibodeau said this about his worthiness to be named an All-Star, per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada:

“I think it’s deserving, too. I think he’s really having a terrific season. He’s put a lot into it,” Thibodeau said. “I think it’s great he’s being recognized for the contributions that he’s making, because when you look at his role, he’s really starring in his role. You can’t ask for anything more.”

Hart took a humble route on All-Star reflection

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that Hart has been one of the best role players in the league this year. He’s just been so good at said role that he’s proven himself to be worthy of All-Star recognition. The seasoned veteran also gave his take on the matter, saying this:

“I don’t [pay much attention to it]. I mean, it’s cool, and if I was ever able to get to something like that, it would obviously be an honor—but that’s not for a guy like me, man,” Hart said.

The Knicks’ pivotal star will have a bevy of players to beat out for a spot on the Eastern Conference’s reserve unit outside of his teammate Anunoby. Favorites include LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) to name a few. Nevertheless, his body of work and impact on New York make him as strong a candidate as the field.