Knicks All-Star sets unprecedented franchise record in win over Kings

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson did something that no other player in franchise history has achieved in their 143-120 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Jalen Brunson fastest to 5K points with Knicks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson scored 25 points in the affair. With that big offensive showing, he eclipsed 5,000 points in his tenure with the franchise. The NBA shared this nugget about the rarity of his feat:

“Jalen Brunson becomes the fastest Knick to score 5,000 points, doing so in his 190th game today,” the league published on X. “He beat Carmelo Anthony (191) and Bernard King (191) to it by just 1 game.”

Brunson achieved scoring feat over all-time great scorers

The Villanova product now has 5,012 points since making the move to New York in 2022. Brunson has been a rock-solid scorer for the Knicks, averaging no less than 24 points per game in any of his three seasons in town.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The accomplishment is special on many fronts. For one, a player like Anthony joined the Knicks at the peak of his prime. He was already an elite scorer who was averaging 25.4 PPG prior to the 2010-11 campaign when he joined the Knicks Midseason. The Syracuse product also won the scoring title in 2013 — his third season with the team.

That rings a similar bell to a player like King. The latter joined the Knicks in his sixth season in the NBA and increased from 21.9 PPG in his inaugural campaign on Broadway by at least four points year-over-year for the next two seasons.

Brunson’s 2025 All-Star nod thanks to his elite offense

Brunson had never averaged more than 16.3 PPG prior to debuting in the Orange and Blue. His ascent to prominence has earned him another All-Star nod as a first-time starter this time around and placement atop an impressive Knicks all-time leaderboard.