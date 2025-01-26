Knicks’ Josh Hart not focused on All-Star hype

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The odds are not super high for New York Knicks forward Josh Hart to make the All-Star team, but there is a logical argument for him to be in there. He is having a career season with New York, averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Knicks’ Josh Hart speaks on the All-Star recognition he has received

The Knicks already have two All-Stars, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, both of which were named starters, and Hart has a strong case to be a reserve. Hart actually did well in All-Star voting, as he received 18 total player votes along with over 369,000 fan votes, which was a better turnout than what was expected for him.

Despite the recognition, Hart doesn’t see himself being named an All-Star anytime soon.

“If I was ever able to get to something like that, it would obviously be an honor — but that’s not for a guy like me, man,” Hart said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Hart proceeded to continue to strengthen his All-Star case on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. He recorded his sixth triple-double of the season with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. Those six triple-doubles are the fourth-most in the league and tied his career-high for most in a single season.

Hart is having a highly impactful season

There were a lot of concerns about his role coming into the season, especially after a preseason in which he notched just two total points. However, those concerns are well behind everyone, as he has shown to be the perfect fit in the starting five.

Hart’s energy on the glass and overall impact is what contributes to winning. It’s no coincidence that he started his Knicks career 9-0 when he was traded to New York two seasons ago. His pesky play style is what makes a huge difference for the Knicks, and he has skyrocketed into being almost equally as valuable to the team as Brunson and Towns are.

Hart will look to continue his All-Star trajectory when he and the Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.