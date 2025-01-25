Knicks: Good news and bad news from 143-120 victory over Kings

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks started off the five-game homestand with a statement victory Saturday, as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 143-120. New York has won three consecutive games and is now 30-16 on the season, while Sacramento drops their second straight game and is now 23-22.

Josh Hart was tremendous against the Kings

Josh Hart did it all against the Kings, as he recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. He also recorded two blocks and one steal.

It was his sixth triple-double of the season, which is the fourth-most in the league this season, and that also tied his career-high for triple-doubles in a single season.

Initially questionable with knee soreness, the Kings had no answer for Hart’s energy on the glass and the interior. He played a big part in helping the Knicks win the rebound battle 53-38, and his aggression inside the arc contributed to an all-around offensive onslaught by New York.

OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson led the way offensively for the Knicks

The Knicks had several players contribute fantastic performances offensively. OG Anunoby led the way in scoring for New York with 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the floor and 4-for-7 from three. He also recorded two steals and a block to go along with the phenomenal offensive performance.

Jalen Brunson continued his electric January with 25 points and 11 assists. His offensive flow was in great rhythm all night, and his passing helped orchestrate a night in which the Knicks recorded 40 assists as a team.

Mikal Bridges also contributed 27 points and added five threes on seven attempts. After a few poor shooting games this month, Bridges has found his stroke from outside the arc again recently, and he is displaying big-time shot-making that is jolting the Knicks to big wins.

The Knicks’ bench was solid once again

The Knicks’ bench has looked better of late, and they continued to chip in strong contributions against the Kings. Landry Shamet finally found his three-point shot with nine points and three outside shots in 13 minutes off the bench. Those nine points are now his season-high.

Precious Achiuwa continued his recent solid stretch of play with two steals and a block off the bench. He was a +27 on the night, which was the highest out of anybody on the floor in this game. He dominated the inside game with a strong defensive showing, which helped create great offense for New York.

Overview

The Knicks begin this homestand on a high note and against a team that had been red-hot coming in. They will now prepare for an even tougher foe on Monday when they take on the resurging Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.