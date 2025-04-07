Knicks All-Star gives solid effort in return vs. Suns

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson found ways to be effective in his return to action on Sunday night.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson plays well vs. the Suns

Brunson scored 15 points in 34 minutes to help the Knicks down the Phoenix Suns 112-98. The 28-year-old shot 33 percent from the field while pitching in six assists. This was the first game back for Brunson after he missed 15 straight contests with a sprained ankle. Per SNY’s Ian Begley, the Villanova product said this after the game:

“But mentally it’s just trusting (the ankle). Trusting your movement. Trusting the way you play and not second-guessing yourself,” Brunson said. “That was an adjustment, but I’m feeling a lot better.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks need Brunson healthy for playoff run

Brunson’s first showing back from his lengthy absence was encouraging. He will have four more games in the regular season to regain his form prior to the playoffs.

The 2024 All-NBA Second Team honoree will be needed more than ever for a Knicks team vying for this year’s championship. Not only is his 26.1 points per game the backbone of their offense, but his clutch scoring also proves invaluable.

Brunson will take the floor next for New York against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. It’ll be the Knicks’ next chance to beat one of the NBA’s top-three teams for the first time.