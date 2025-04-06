Knicks HC confident star forward will stay hot once Jalen Brunson returns

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is not short on confidence in OG Anunoby as a lineup shift gets ready to take place.

Knicks HC sees OG Anunoby thriving with Jalen Brunson

SNY’s Phillip Martinez shared this quote from coach Thibodeau on what he expects from the dominant Anunoby once Jalen Brunson returns from his sprained ankle on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns:

“You have the responsibility as a primary scorer to make the right play. So, the notion that it has to be this way, that way, no. There has to be a willingness to sacrifice by everybody,” coach Thibodeau said.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Anunoby can stay on a tear once Brunson returns

Brunson’s 26.3 points, along with his 7.4 assists per game, have not been easy to compensate for among the Knicks’ other stars. Nevertheless, Anunoby has flexed his muscles.

The 27-year-old has upped his averages to 23.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game in the 15 contests that Brunson has sat out. Anunoby has shone on both ends.

Now that the Villanova product is re-entering the Knicks’ fold, though, there may not be enough touches for Anunoby to enjoy along with the rest of the starting lineup. That is, if he’s to remain playing the way he is.

No matter, Coach Thibs is confident that his troops will make things work out on the floor. With five games remaining in the regular season, New York will need to find their groove to make a deep playoff run.