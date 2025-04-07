Knicks: Good news and bad news from 112-98 win over Suns

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks prevailed in Jalen Brunson’s return on Sunday, defeating the Phoenix Suns at home by a score of 112-98. The Knicks have won five of their last six games and are now 50-28 on the season, while Phoenix falls to 35-43 and has dropped six straight.

OG Anunoby continued his brilliance against the Suns

It has been quite the month for OG Anunoby offensively, and he continued to put on a strong scoring display Sunday against the Suns.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Anunoby scored a team-high 32 points on 13-for-17 shooting from the floor and 6-for-8 from outside the arc. He caught fire in the third quarter, as he scored 19 points on perfect shooting splits of 7-for-7 from the field and 5-for-5 from three.

Anunoby has taken his game to a whole new level in the past month, expanding his offensive versatility while Brunson was sidelined. Now that the team is back to full strength, the Knicks are seeing a version of Anunoby that makes them a much scarier team heading into the postseason.

Jalen Brunson made his return against the Suns

After missing 15 games with a sprained ankle, Brunson made his long-awaited return on Sunday against Phoenix. While he still is trying to regain his rhythm, he delivered a solid performance in his return.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson scored 15 points, dished six assists in the victory, and made some strong plays despite being out of rhythm. He struggled shooting the ball most of the night but knocked down a huge three-pointer in crunch time to help the Knicks pull away despite a comeback effort by Phoenix.

Brunson is en route to being selected to an All-NBA team and potentially winning Clutch Player of the Year. He will need to appear in three more games to be eligible, and the team has four games remaining in the regular season.

Overview

The Knicks got themselves another win to add to their great season and hope to enter the postseason strong with all of their guys back in the lineup. They have a big test coming up as their next matchup is against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.