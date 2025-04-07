Knicks’ OG Anunoby continues stretch of offensively brilliance

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is quickly emerging as one of the top scorers on the team. During the time Jalen Brunson was out with an ankle injury, Anunoby elevated his game and took on much more responsibility on the offensive front.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby continues ridiculous offensive tear

Many wondered if that would continue when Brunson made his return on Sunday against the Suns, as the offense typically runs around their Captain. However, Anunoby showed that the run was not a product of Brunson’s absence, as he put on yet another impressive performance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Anunoby scored 32 points and shot 6-for-8 from outside the arc. His third quarter was relentless, as he scored 19 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three in that period.

He took on more ball-handling duties and showcased a skillset that hasn’t come out a ton this season with the Knicks. He has now scored 20 or more points in 10 consecutive games for the first time in his career, and he is averaging 27.6 points on 56.3% shooting from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc.

Anunoby’s offense has grown rapidly

Anunoby described his latest stretch after Sunday’s game, and he boasted a bit of confidence that fans are not used to hearing from him.

“I don’t think I’m in a zone,” Anunoby said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I think I’m always capable.”

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been ultra reliant on Brunson this season to be the engine to their offense. When he went down, they had to find a new way to generate offense, and while it took some time, they discovered that Anunoby can be that guy thanks to his growth offensively along with his elite defensive play.

If he continues this stretch into the playoffs, then the conversations around the ceiling of this Knicks team certainly change.