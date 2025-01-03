Jimmy Butler done with Heat & may force trade to Warriors

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler made his discontentment with the Miami Heat known loud and clear on Thursday night.

The latest development gives the Warriors an avenue to Jimmy Butler

After the Heat fell to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 128-115, Butler publicly divorced his current team. When asked by reporters after the game if he thinks he can get his joy back in a Heat uniform, Butler responded by saying, “Probably not.” Further, Forbes’ Evan Sidery shared the six-time All-Star’s post-game press conference, where Butler preceded that dig with the following sentiments:

“Wherever that {new team} may be, we’ll find out soon. I want to get my joy back,” Butler remarked.

Another shattering Sidery report on Friday morning, relayed from ESPN’s Shams Charania, drove nails in the coffin between both parties:

“Even if the Heat decided to offer Jimmy Butler an extension, he would now decline it, per @ShamsCharania,” Sidery published on X.

“The relationship between Butler and Miami is completely broken.

“A standoff between Butler and the Heat’s front office will continue until a resolution is reached.”

Warriors: Heat’s hand likely will be forced to deal Butler

That statement delivered a major blow to Miami’s organization. The Marquette product has been their frontline since 2019-20, where he led the Heat to their first of two Finals appearances over the previous five campaigns.

Despite being one of the Eastern Conference’s premier teams during his tenure, his time in South Beach is set to end. Throughout much of the season, Butler has been linked to teams like the Golden State Warriors in trade rumors. The Phoenix Suns emerged as favorites to land the Texas native in the event of him forcing a trade, which is the awaited next domino to fall. On Dec. 26, Heat president Pat Riley put out a statement that the organization would not be moving him.

Butler could be the missing piece to Warriors’ title puzzle

No matter, the Warriors could come away as the benefactors of the severed relationship between Miami and their franchise player. Golden State needs another A-class star to pair next to superstar Stephen Curry. While the 35-year-old puts up All-Star numbers in the regular season, he evolves into a bonafide superstar in the playoffs. His clutch factor, volume scoring, elite defense, and leadership could lift the Dubs to a title come June and close out the Curry-Draymond Green era in the Bay with a bang.