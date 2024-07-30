Knicks reportedly have no interest in trading All-Star forward

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors of the New York Knicks’ growing interest in trading Julius Randle have circulated for months, but a new report suggests that the 2024 All-Star is safe in New York.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, who was a recent guest on The Lowe Post “The Lowe Post Podcast,” the NBA reporter has not gotten wind of the Knicks’ front office having any intention to move Randle this summer (h/t Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports’ All Knicks):

“I have absolutely no indication that the Knicks are trying to trade Julius Randle. None whatsoever,” Katz stated.

Knicks may stick with Julius Randle despite pronounced highs and lows

Katz’s report sheds new light on Randle’s status with the franchise. Last season, the Knicks enjoyed the most success they’ve seen in 24 years, culminating in a playoff run that ended in Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. They achieved much of that without Randle, who went down with a dislocated shoulder against the Miami Heat on Jan 27. This began to raise questions as to whether the Knicks would be better off seeking an upgrade to be their No. 2 option next to breakout MVP candidate Jalen Brunson moving forward.

Despite his playoff struggles, Randle has been the driving force of the Knicks’ renaissance dating back to 2021. The Kentucky product averaged 24 points per game in 2023-24 despite going through a rollercoaster of struggles throughout the campaign. Contractually, the two-time All-NBA honoree has two years left on his deal, where he will earn $28.9 million in 2024-25, as well as a $30.9 million player option on the final year of his deal in 2025-26.

Knicks may face roadblocks in trying to trade Randle this summer

His annual salary for the next two years is below market value for a player of his caliber, so the Knicks may be looking at a situation where Randle opts out of his player option in hopes of earning a larger deal from the franchise. On the other hand, his earnings don’t match up with several of the trade targets the Knicks have that fall within his echelon, including Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and the $50-plus million he’ll take home in three of the next four years.

Should the Knicks hold on to their former franchise player, he’ll be expected to continue scoring and making plays for a roster that has seen a considerable upgrade this summer. Randle could’ve been the difference-maker in the playoffs last time around. Moving forward, he’ll look to improve when the lights shine brightest — the final roadblock preventing him from spearheading a deep playoff run.