The Knicks need to extend versatile power forward/center

The Knicks are taking an extremely patient and cautious approach toward adding another center to pair with Mitchell Robinson. The departure of Isaiah Hartenstein opens up a significant need, especially given Robinson’s limited availability; he played only 31 games this past season and has exceeded 70 games just once in his career.

Knicks’ Strategy for Center Position: A Deliberate Approach

Mitchell is still regarded as an elite defensive center when available, averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last season. His significant impact in the playoffs over six games, particularly against Joel Embiid, helped push the Knicks to the second round before a foot injury sidelined him.

The front office has been linked to several potential solutions, including Walker Kessler, Nick Richards, Jalen Duren, and high-priced veterans like Brook Lopez or Clint Capela. Capela, who is in a contract year, makes a lot of sense as he likely wouldn’t cost too much to acquire.

Considering Extensions: Precious Achiuwa’s Role

Whether or not the Knicks add a high-profile center, they should consider extending Precious Achiuwa. The 24-year-old, acquired from the Toronto Raptors in the deal that brought OG Anunoby to New York, averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists last season.

During the playoffs, Achiuwa was thrust into an essential role due to injuries, averaging 20.4 minutes over nine appearances and shooting .488 from the field, including 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He played a significant role as a depth piece, and New York doesn’t have much talent behind their primary starters at power forward and center. Capable of playing both positions, Achiuwa would certainly provide value on an extension.

Contract Considerations and Community Ties

The Knicks have already declined his $6.2 million qualifying offer, so the hope might be to bring him back at a lower price or to offer him an extension with escalating pay. Either way, Achiuwa, who has ties to New York City, brings a level of pride and effort that is an underrated asset to the team’s dynamics.