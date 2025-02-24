Knicks head coach under fire for playing All-Star after injury scare

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s notorious reputation for overplaying his stars preceded him against the Boston Celtics on Sunday and saw him catch flack for it.

Knicks: HC Tom Thibodeau forewent resting hurt All-Star

NBA reporter Tommy Beer tore into coach Thibodeau for not preserving All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ health after he went down with a scary leg injury late in the Knicks’ 118-105 loss to the Celtics:

“Thibs sending KAT back into a regular-season game in February of 2025 in which NY is down 20 and with less than 4 minutes remaining after KAT just crumpled to the bench in pain clutching his left knee and limped back to the locker room… is indefensible. Period,” Beer published on X.

“It’s reckless and short-sighted and unjustifiable.”

Knicks can’t afford to lose key stars with playoffs nearing

Towns visibly writhed in pain after coming down hard on his left leg after a missed layup at the 8:28 mark. New York was down 101-89 at that point. As Beer mentioned, when he returned, the lead was up to 18 with the game all but done.

The implications of such a risky deployment hearken back to coach Thibodeau leaving former 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose in the game during Game 1 of his then-Chicago Bulls’ first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012 playoffs. Such an injury derailed Rose’s career and put a negative connotation next to Thibodeau’s name.

Injury to Towns would devastate Knicks immeasurably

Financially, Towns is under contract for over $50 million annually for the next three seasons. Losing him to injury could be devastating for the franchise’s payroll. From a basketball standpoint, the Knicks were ravished with second-half injuries to former franchise player Julius Randle, as well as Mitchell Robinson and to a lesser extent, OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein last season. Had they been at full strength, New York may have bested the Indiana Pacers and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last time out.

Thus, the move has sparked an outcry. The Knicks cannot afford to lose their MVP candidate and expect to contend. They’re already struggling miserably to win against the top teams in the East. The franchise will hope that Towns will be back at full strength as soon as possible.