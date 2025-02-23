Knicks may finally get star center back from injury this week

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may no longer need to wait in anticipation for Mitchell Robinson to take the floor this year.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson targeting a return in February

Let’s Talk Knicks relayed a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on when Robinson is aiming to return from foot surgery he underwent last spring:

“Mitchell Robinson’s goal is debut over the next week per @ShamsCharania on NBA Countdown on ABC,” Let’s Talk Knicks shared on X on Sunday.

Knicks will benefit from Robinson’s presence down low

Nee York went from expecting their exceptional offensive rebounder to return in late December, to elongating that time frame into January. After a couple of reported setbacks, Robinson has cleared all of the hurdles in rehab necessary to debut for the Knicks.

With two games left to play this week in the month of February, the 26-year-old could achieve his goal on Wednesday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers or on Friday in the Knicks’ road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks (37-19) have fared well without him as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

No matter, New York is winless against the top-two seeds in the Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, as well as the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. All three teams sport the biggest power forward-center tandems in the NBA when fully healthy. Thus, if Robinson returns to averaging the NBA-best 4.6 offensive rebounds he corraled last season, and regains his athletic form in protecting the rim, the Knicks should be in better shape to wage a Finals run.