Knicks boom and bust candidates for the 2024-25 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have plenty of pieces that have proven to be consistent in their games. Guys like Jalen Brunson have continued to grow with each passing year, and players such as OG Anunoby have a reputation for being consistently impactful on the defensive side.

However, there are some players that are expected to play very well, but also have the potential to drop off this upcoming season.

1. Julius Randle will be in for a make-or-break season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This season will be a big one for Julius Randle. The three-time All-Star has been one of the league’s best power forwards in the 2020s, but a lack of playoff success has hindered his reputation drastically. In addition, he is potentially entering a contract year, as he is currently extension-eligible and could become a free agent next summer if a new deal isn’t reached before then.

Randle’s 2023-24 season was a roller coaster before a shoulder dislocation suddenly ended his season prematurely. After a horrific start to the season, Randle looked to be in the best basketball shape of his career, and before the injury was averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, five assists, and brought his field goal percentage back up to a respectable 47.2%. Immediately following the acquisition of Anunoby, Randle’s game seemed to be impacted in a positive way by his presence, as it took away a ball-dominant player in RJ Barrett for a player that simply fits better with Randle’s play style.

The sample size is small, but Brunson, Anunoby, and Randle went 11-1 as a trio in the regular season, and defeated playoff teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately for Randle, he didn’t get the opportunity to end the playoff-dropper narrative that has clouded him since 2021.

Randle in the postseason has career averages of 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 34% shooting from the floor, 28.3% from three, and an overall plus-minus of -27, with all of his playoff games being as a member of the Knicks. Context is more important when scratching the surface of these numbers, as he was carrying a young and inexperienced team in 2021 and dealt with an ankle injury that later would require surgery in 2023.

Despite that, excuses can’t continue to be made for the All-Star. While he will likely produce strong regular season numbers, the Knicks will need him to be consistent throughout the course of the season and expand his versatility further in the playoffs.

2. Mitchell Robinson’s season hinges on his health

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Robinson has shown to be one of the league’s best interior defenders when he is on the court, and was on pace to make his first career All-Defense team through the early part of last season.

However, like most of his seasons, injuries derailed a productive season. He underwent ankle surgery in early December and returned in late March before re-aggravating the same injury during the playoffs and having to undergo a second surgery.

With the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the Knicks don’t have the same type of reliable insurance to replace Robinson if he were to go down with another injury. As of now, Precious Achiuwa is the backup center, and the organization’s attempts at adding another big have fallen short so far.

Therefore, the thing that will factor into Robinson’s production the most is availability. His talent level has proven to stay relatively consistent, but he has to stay on the court for most of the season to really have a true impact on the Knicks’ season.

3. How will Donte DiVincenzo adjust to a new role?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Donte DiVincenzo just had his best season as a pro, averaging 15 points per game and nailing the third-most three-pointers out of all NBA players. He became the team’s starting shooting guard after proving to be more impactful than Quentin Grimes, and his usage went up tenfold after the loads of injuries to the Knicks’ roster.

However, this season his role could look a lot different, as along with the injured players returning, Mikal Bridges is expected to take the starting shooting guard spot, leaving DiVincenzo to a bench role. While he likely won’t lose his shooting prowess, the amount of available touches will almost certainly decrease for him.

How the lower volume would affect DiVincenzo’s play on the court remains to be seen, but he does have the capability to still flourish as a bench player for the Knicks. However, it is still difficult to make the transition from a full-time starter to being one of the last guys coming off the bench.