The Knicks may already have their future center acquisition in mind

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the center position, the Knicks are taking a cautious approach in acquiring new talent. Currently, they are heavily relying on Mitchell Robinson to step up and deliver solid production. Robinson is regarded as one of the best defensive big men in the league, but his availability remains a significant concern. Last season, he played just 31 games and has only surpassed 70 games in a season once in his career.

Supporting the Knicks’ Interior with Randle and Achiuwa

Ultimately, Julius Randle and Precious Achiuwa are likely to play significant roles in supporting the interior, providing Robinson with needed rest. This is the plan unless the Knicks make a substantial move before the season starts in late October.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Interest in Walker Kessler

However, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. The Knicks have been linked to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler on several occasions, indicating a clear interest in his services.

Heading into his third season, the 7-foot, 245-pound Atlanta native is coming off a year where his performance slightly declined. Over 64 games, Kessler averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and shot .654 from the field. In his rookie season in 2022–23, he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, with averages of 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and an impressive .720 field goal percentage.

The Potential of Walker Kessler

If the Knicks can bring out the best in Kessler, he could become one of the top centers in the league alongside Robinson. With his shot-blocking skills and underrated scoring efficiency, Kessler would provide excellent balance at a position in need of a traditional big man. His scoring is primarily focused on lobs and putbacks, which aligns perfectly with what the Knicks need: a player who can finish around the basket and capitalize on second-chance opportunities.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Given that he’s only 23 years old, there is every reason to believe that Kessler has not yet reached his full potential. Head coach Tom Thibodeau places high value on defensive performance, and Kessler would be an ideal fit in that regard. Having a strong physical presence in the interior and forcing opponents to rely on perimeter shooting can be a successful strategy, one that has served the Knicks well in the past.

Kessler’s Contract Situation

Additionally, Kessler is still on his rookie contract, with the Jazz having picked up his third-year option. He also has a fourth-year option for the 2025–26 season. He is owed just $3 million this upcoming year and $4.8 million next season, providing the Knicks with a controlled asset and substantial upside if they ever decide to move on from Robinson.