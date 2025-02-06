Knicks All-Star primed to win Clutch Player of the Year award

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson’s reliability in the clutch could win him a major end-of-season award.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson is the most clutch player in the NBA

Knicks Muse shared a glaring stat on Wednesday morning which shows that the Villanova product outpaces some of the best late-game performers league-wide in points scored in clutch time, at an astoundingly efficient rate:

“Clutch FG Leaders, Eastern Conference: Jalen Brunson (30 FGM on 53% FG), Jayson Tatum (30 FGM on 44% FG), Tyrese Maxey (27 FGM on 48% FG), Trae Young (24 FGM on 41% FG), Bam Adebayo (20 FGM on 56% FG),” Knicks Muse published.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks: Is Brunson the Clutch Player of the Year?

The work that Brunson has done in money time has been crucial for the Knicks. His strengths in bullying his man, beating his defender off the dribble, and knowing how to appropriately change speeds to score from almost anywhere on the floor have rendered him virtually unguardable down the stretch.

Brunson could best the field of candidates also in the running for the award. The New Jersey native has led New York to a better record than all of the aforementioned, and the Knicks (34-17) are only two games back from Tatum’s Boston Celtics (36-15) for the No. 2 seed in the East as opposed to the massive 8.5-game lead they have over the next closest candidate in Adebayo’s Miami Heat (24-24).

Thus, Brunson stands a great chance of winning come season’s end, and his nine percent advantage in the field goal shooting department could give him the edge over Tatum for the final decision.