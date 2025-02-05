Knicks could trade for intriguing Wizards scoring wing

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a roster that is built to contend for a championship, but it is still an incomplete roster with the lack of bench depth that exists on their squad. The team averages just 21.3 bench points per game this season, which is dead last in the NBA.

Knicks could pursue Corey Kispert in a trade

To enhance their scoring in the second unit, they should prioritize adding high-level reserve players who can score at will. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested that the Knicks should pursue a deal with the Washington Wizards for forward Corey Kispert.

“Already with one of the best starting fives in all of basketball, the New York Knicks should be on the lookout for depth at the trade deadline,” Swartz wrote.

Kispert would be a solid depth addition for New York, as he provides a solid scoring ability that could be useful for the second unit. This season, he is averaging 11.4 points on 45% shooting from the floor and 35% from three in 44 games off the bench with the Wizards this season.

Kispert also would bring some size to the bench unit at 6-7 and 220 pounds. As currently constructed, the Knicks’ bench is very guard-heavy with Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet making up most of the bench.

Trading for Kispert could come at the cost of Mitchell Robinson

Kispert does have a slightly hefty contract for a reserve, as he is making an average salary of $13.5 million per season. Therefore, if the Knicks wanted to acquire Kispert in a trade, it would likely have to come at the cost of Mitchell Robinson to make the salaries match.

Robinson is close to returning from ankle surgery he underwent in the offseason but the Knicks appear hesitant to ship him away unless it is for a true upgrade and a favorable return. Kispert could be the ideal upgrade for the Knicks’ bench, as he would instantly become their top scoring option in the second unit and can give Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart some additional rest.

The trade deadline is this Thursday at 3 P.M. EST. The Knicks have until then to make a move that will enhance their depth, and perhaps Kispert winds up on their radar.