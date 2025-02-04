Knicks may not get favorable return in possible Mitchell Robinson trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are active in the trade market with the deadline just two days away. Their main needs are in the frontcourt, as center Mitchell Robinson’s season-long absence from ankle surgery has hurt their depth tremendously.

Injuries have tanked Mitchell Robinson’s trade value

While Robinson is likely to return to the court very soon, there have been rumors circulating that New York could trade the oft-injured big man for key depth pieces that will be able to contribute immediately. However, because of his recent injury troubles, his value on the market had tanked, something that SNY’s Ian Begley suggested would affect the return package they would get if they were to trade him:

“As far as trading Robinson, the Knicks would probably get a paltry return in a trade,” Begley said. “The uncertainty surrounding his health diminishes his trade market. I’d be surprised if the Knicks moved Robinson for a low return. It doesn’t seem like a move the front office has the appetite for.”

Robinson is one of the premier shot blockers and offensive rebounders when he is healthy. However, the lack of availability has hampered his impact greatly, and the growth of players like Precious Achiuwa and the offseason acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns have made him less crucial.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not to say Robinson isn’t an impactful player, but it more so leans on the idea that New York might be better off moving him and his contract in exchange for more depth pieces given their success this season. They are currently 33-17 on the season and look poised to make a deep run, which has all come at the expense of Robinson’s absence.

The Knicks might have a hard time finding a suitor for Robinson

With his value on the market diminished, the Knicks might have a difficult time finding a favorable return that they will be willing to take. The Knicks’ front office has shown in recent years that they will only take the best possible offers that come their way, and they might not be able to find a great return if teams are too weary about his injury problems.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Therefore, it is increasingly likely that Robinson will remain a Knick at least through the rest of this season. Despite his role looking a lot different this time around, he can still make a great impact either off the bench for New York or in the starting five alongside Towns.

The Knicks have just two days to make a decision on Robinson’s future, and unless they are blown away with an offer that includes key depth pieces that they cannot turn away, they might not be able to move Robinson during this year’s trade season.