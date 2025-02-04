Knicks could make trade for quality Pelicans center at deadline

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks can pursue trading for New Orleans Pelicans star Daniel Theis before the trade deadline.

Daniel Theis could bring versatility to the Knicks’ bench

The Knicks’ most pressing need is for another center to fortify their frontcourt. Per SNY on X, New York has Theis on their radar with roughly 48 hours before the Feb. 6 deadline arrives:

“In addition to Washington’s Jonas Valan?i?nas, the Knicks also checked in on Guerschon Yabusele in Philadelphia and Daniel Theis in New Orleans, per people familiar with the matter,” SNY’s Ian Begley recently reported.

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Knicks need strong interior play from a big like Theis

Theis is averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Pelicans this season. His numbers may be down from his peak during the 2019-20 campaign, but his impact is felt far beyond the numbers.

The German-born center is great at finding his teammates and perimeter threats for well-timed dribble hand-offs, he crashes the boards well, and is a capable midrange shooter. The 32-year-old’s savvy in the pick-and-roll and high IQ make him an attractive option to consider.

Theis is under contract for the remainder of the campaign at $2.8 million before his deal expires. Thus, he is a cost-effective rental that the Knicks can bring on without being tied to him for the long haul.