Knicks center feeling confident playing in expanded role: ‘I’m a winner’

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With OG Anunoby out for the New York Knicks, backup big man Precious Achiuwa is reveling in his promotion.

Knicks: Precious Achiuwa raves about skills on Monday

Achiuwa had this to say to the media after the Knicks’ 124-118 come-from-behind win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada:

“I’m Precious Achiuwa. Just being able to play my game, really. I’m a winner.” Achiuwa stated. “Just play my game, I’m not going to be OG. We have different styles of play. For me, it’s just doing the things I know I’m elite at and continuing to do that.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Achiuwa gave the Knicks big minutes vs. Rockets

The Nigerian big man started in place of the Knicks’ elite defender and logged 34 minutes. Achiuwa finished with seven points and nine rebounds on 2-3 shooting from the field.

The five-year veteran did not force the notion, but played his game and brought his own unique skill sets, glass-cleaning and defensive efforts to the floor. New York was able to impose themselves inside by playing him next to Karl-Anthony Towns. That two-center lineup countered Houston’s small-ball rotation which featured Tari Eason and Jae’Sean Tate in place of the injured Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr down low.

While Anunoby works his way back to 100 percent, Achiuwa will be looked at to give New York major production. He’s not short of belief in himself. Should his play continue as is, the Knicks will be able to thwart their upcoming opponents with a more interior-oriented barrage.