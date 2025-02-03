Knicks to be without star forward for pivotal matchup vs. Rockets

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were the recipients of bad news ahead of their clash with the Houston Rockets.

Knicks rule OG Anunoby out vs. Rockets with ankle injury

Knicks star forward OG Anunoby will not play on Monday night against the Rockets after sustaining a non-contact right foot sprain. SNY’s Ian Begley reported the news on Monday morning, saying:

“OG Anunoby’s status for tonight’s game has been changed. He is now listed as out vs HOU due to a right foot sprain. He was previously listed as questionable. Anunoby left Saturday’s game after suffering a noncontact injury to his foot,” Begley published on X.

Anunoby to miss time despite negative X-rays on foot

The British star defender initially went down with the ailment in New York’s last contest against the Los Angeles Lakers when attempting to go up for a three-pointer in the third quarter. The hope was that Anunoby, who was seen limping after the sprain occurred, would not have to take time off from action.

Now, the Knicks will need to prepare to go up against the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference without their fourth-leading scorer and best defender. New York will have to make up for the 16.4 points and 1.4 steals per game that his absence will leave on the table, with an already weak bench that is starting to find its groove.

Seeing that the Indiana product was swiftly changed from questionable to out makes his status after Monday night’s fest unclear. New York will hope that he can return as soon as possible as they look to round into playoff form.