Bucks superstar wants more foreign players in big markets: ‘I want Jokic to the Knicks’

The Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis blockbuster trade sent shockwaves across the NBA, as nobody could have imagined two superstar players on contending teams would be traded for each other midseason. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo chimed in on the events that unfolded over the weekend and said that he wants to see another superstar wind up with the New York Knicks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to see European players in big markets

“I want Luka to the Lakers, I want [Nikola] Jokic to the Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is my dream,” Antetokounmpo said via SNY.

The Knicks have already done some massive trades this year, as they completed two separate blockbuster trades during the offseason for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns, in particular, is having an MVP-level season in his first year with New York and has them sitting comfortably at third in the Eastern Conference with a 32-17 record.

Acquiring an MVP candidate in Jokic would be a dream come true for many Knicks fans, but it is also incredibly unrealistic from a logical standpoint. Then again, the Doncic stunner proved that very few, if any, players can be considered “untouchable” in this league.

Antetokounmpo’s comments shed light on what the landscape in the league looks like. Doncic, who is Slovenian, now goes from a relatively smaller market in Dallas to one of the largest markets in sports in Los Angeles.

Many foreign superstars are in smaller markets with less media attention

Other foreign stars across the league are in mostly smaller markets despite deserving greater recognition, and Antetokounmpo wants them to be recognized for their talents. For example, Jokic has played for the Denver Nuggets his whole career, which seems to get less attention than teams in larger markets despite Jokic winning three of the last four MVP awards and the Nuggets winning the championship in 2023.

Victor Wembanyama, who has been touted as the greatest prospect since LeBron James, has been with the San Antonio Spurs in the first two seasons of his career. While that franchise is historic for their on-court achievements, they don’t typically land superstars through trades or free agency.

Even Antetokounmpo is in a rather small market in Milwaukee, though they have shown signs of market growth over the years, best demonstrated by the blockbuster trade to land Damian Lillard two offseasons ago.

A lot of European stars for small market teams grew into the stars they became through the development process, with some even reaching levels that were not expected of them. The NBA is known for its immense level of talent amongst foreign players, but many of them don’t get the recognition they deserve due to the market they play in.

Despite Antetokounmpo’s lighthearted remarks, his point about seeing European players go to big markets and earn more recognition is a testament to the state of the league. Teams like the Knicks and Lakers have typically had the luxury of landing big names through the market, and only time will tell if that will change down the road.