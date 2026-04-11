The Golden State Warriors lost 124-118 to the Sacramento Kings in a game that revealed a concerning lack of urgency and execution late in the season.



Even though they were effectively locked into the 10th seed, this was not a game the Warriors could afford to approach casually—especially against a 22–59 opponent playing freely with nothing to lose.



This is where you rely on your star power, but that gear just wasn’t there for Golden State.

Carter has the game of his life against Warriors

Sacramento’s offensive burst served as a reminder of the NBA’s nightly unpredictability.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Four Kings players scored over 20 points, highlighted by a breakout performance from Devin Carter, who put up 29 points and nine rebounds in what was easily his most impactful game of the season.



His production exposed a clear lapse in Golden State’s defensive scouting and adaptability. The Warriors consistently allowed open looks, lost defensive assignments, and were outworked on the boards—directly leading to a disadvantage in second-chance points.

”Podziemski’s Gravity” is alive and well

On the other side, Brandin Podziemski delivered a career-high performance, scoring 30 points on a highly efficient 77.3% true shooting. He was the only Warrior to go over 20 points, continuing a strong stretch after their 60th game that suggests real growth beyond late-season noise.



His performance also sparked a unique cultural moment among the fanbase.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

A well-known Twitter account, “Podziemski’s Gravity,” hadn’t posted since nearly two years ago—waiting specifically for Podziemski to reach the 30-point mark in a game.



When he finally did, the account came to life, sparking celebration across a niche but passionate corner of Warriors Twitter. It was a small but meaningful sign of how invested fans are in his development, and how symbolic this performance felt.

Curry tweaks ankle but he’s good to go

Yet, the lack of offense was still evident.



Stephen Curry experienced a minor ankle tweak but reassured postgame that he’s fine, adding that his knee feels significantly better than it did a week ago.



He’s expected to play his usual 32–34 minutes in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA play-in is next Wednesday

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

With a potential play-in matchup looming—possibly against that same Clippers team led by Kawhi Leonard—Golden State should take note of how the Portland Trail Blazers recently disrupted Los Angeles with defensive intensity.



If this loss proved anything, it’s that talent alone won’t carry the Warriors—discipline and preparation will.