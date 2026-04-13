The Golden State Warriors finished their regular season with a 115–110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a result that perfectly reflects the contradictions of their 2025–26 campaign.



Despite Kawhi Leonard’s absence, the Clippers relied on depth, physicality, and downhill pressure—areas where Golden State continues to show weaknesses, especially without Draymond Green anchoring the defense.

The Warriors system is becoming outdated

The Warriors actually dominated several key stats, including turnovers and rebounding, but the game was ultimately decided by subtle nuances that don’t always clearly show up in the box score.

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The Clippers consistently applied paint pressure and imposed their will causing defensive lapses. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ offense remained heavily reliant on perimeter shooting, primarily around Stephen Curry.



While still elite, Curry’s brilliance now exists within a roster that lacks the athleticism and rim pressure needed to diversify their attack.

Golden State must get more versatile this offseason

This imbalance underscores a growing strategic tension. For more than a decade, Golden State’s system thrived on precision, spacing, and unselfish movement under Steve Kerr.

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But in today’s NBA, where length, speed, and physical versatility rule, the Warriors’ roster feels increasingly outdated.



Opponents no longer just respond to Golden State—they actively target them, matching effort with superior athletic tools. The result is a team that often plays “hard” but not necessarily “impactful” basketball.

There will be a minutes restriction on Wednesday

Looking ahead to the play-in, where they will again face the Clippers, the margin for error disappears completely. As the 10th seed, Golden State must win two straight elimination games just to reach the playoffs.

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Curry has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to “flip the switch,” but Kerr’s statement that Curry, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis will stay under 40 minutes introduces a strategic dilemma.



Whether seen as preservation or limitation, it emphasizes the importance of execution from the opening tip.

Bittersweet symphony

Ultimately, this season has been a mixed evaluation of identity versus reality.



The Warriors still carry championship DNA, but without fixing their deficiencies in athleticism, size, and inside scoring, their ceiling remains limited.



Wednesday will show whether experience can still outweigh evolution—or if this era is approaching its natural end.