Lakers have eyes set on Knicks’ injured big man as potential trade target

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off what could be the most stunning trade in NBA history. They said goodbye to big man Anthony Davis and brought in Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks that completely changed the scope of both of their seasons.

The Lakers are interested in Mitchell Robinson

Despite the Lakers adding a perennial MVP candidate to their squad, they still have big holes to fill. With Davis gone, they have virtually no center depth, with Jaxson Hayes being their starting center. Many around the league expect them to be in the market for a center before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor suggested that the Lakers will keep a close eye on New York Knicks injured center Mitchell Robinson leading up to the deadline:

“League sources say the Lakers are looking for a big man and Mitchell Robinson from the New York Knicks is one of the bigs they are targeting. That’s what I’m hearing in the aftermath so far, after that absolutely nuts Lakers-Mavericks-Jazz trade that happened in the wee hours on Saturday into Sunday,” O’Connor said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Robinson has not played a game this season after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason, but he seems to be real close to making his long-awaited return to the court. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said over the weekend that he was “pretty close” to being cleared for full contact.

Robinson could have a huge impact on the Lakers

When he is healthy, he is an elite shot-blocker and exceptional offensive rebounder. He provides an interior presence that both teams could use, but the lack of availability over the years is part of why the Knicks would be open to moving him in a trade.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson is set to make $15 million this season, so New York will want to try to get off of it in exchange for a player or two who will be available to contribute more consistently. The Lakers don’t have many assets that they are willing to move to make the salaries match, however, so a trade between the two teams would be a complicated matter.

Regardless, Robinson could be a good fit for Los Angeles and he would immediately become their starting center. He would also boost their title odds by giving them an established defensive anchor, but health will always remain a concern until he proves otherwise.

The deadline is set for Thursday, and the Knicks will have two more games before then. By then, their deadline plans will become more clear, and it will be interesting to see if they ship off their longest-tenured player.