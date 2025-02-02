Knicks star forward goes down with sprained ankle in loss vs. Lakers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks suffered a blow in their 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the one they saw on the scoreboard.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby suffers non-contact sprained ankle vs. Lakers

Down 62-57 at the top of the third quarter, Knicks star forward OG Anunoby caught a pass from All-Star Jalen Brunson on the left wing in transition. As he was about to rise up for a three-pointer over Lakers superstar LeBron James, Anunoby interrupted his upward motion and went down gripping his ankle without taking any contact.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The game was competitive at that point, but things took a turn for the worse in New York, as the Knicks saw their deficit ultimately balloon up to 16 points in the defeat while losing their best defender on James, and fourth-leading scorer in the process.

Knicks: Anunoby’s injury revealed amid negative X-rays

After the game, the British talent had X-rays done on his lower leg. AM New York’s Joe Pantorno revealed the results and what Anunoby’s teammate Jalen Brunson had to say about the ailment:

“X-rays came back negative, revealing a sprain in that right foot. Head coach Tom Thibodeau did not disclose if an MRI was needed, though it would appear that such a test would be the next logical course of action to determine the severity of the injury,” Pantorno wrote.

“’Obviously praying for the best, but I know as much as you guys do right now,’ Brunson said after the game. ‘He’s huge for our team, so we’re going to pray. It’s always tough to see something like that, especially when it’s a teammate, someone who means a lot to you and to your team.’”

Knicks may have to do without Anunoby for a time

While results came back negative, it is unclear if Anunoby will need to miss time, and if so, for how long. He was not moving well after being taken off the floor, so there’s a chance that the former 2023 NBA Steals Leader will have to ride the pine. The Knicks would miss his 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game if so. Mikal Bridges and Precious Achiuwa would likely absorb many of his minutes, with Landry Shamet in line to earn more time should Anunoby sit.