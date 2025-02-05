Knicks expected to trade young center in 11th hour before deadline

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With under 24 hours left for the New York Knicks to make a trade, Jericho Sims has emerged as their likeliest candidate to get dealt.

Knicks likely to move Jericho Sims amid wealth of suitors

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Knicks may be on the verge of executing a trade involving Sims:

“The Knicks are expected to move center Jericho Sims in a deal before tomorrow’s trade deadline, sources told ESPN. Sims, 26, is on a $2 million expiring contract and could wind up on one of several teams that have expressed interest in acquiring him, sources said,” Bontemps published.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks could get solid return on Sims

Sims has not quite reached his potential with the Knicks. In four seasons in New York, the Texas product has not averaged above 3.4 points or 0.5 blocks per game in any campaign, and is currently at 1.6 PPG this year. However, he is a strong rebounder, as he’s grabbed 3.9 rebounds per night across an average of 13.4 minutes of court time for his career.

Seeing that he has potential based on his imposing frame, athleticism, and ability to be a lob threat, Sims could service another team off of their bench and come into his own. Franchises like the Houston Rockets were previously mentioned as suitors for the Minnesota native.

Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters relayed a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto which stated that teams now interested in trading for Sims include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks. With Ariel Hukporti showing serious promise, New York may be more inclined to move off of the fifth center on their depth chart.