Knicks rookie big man in line for more playing time after tremendous performance

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have a new player in line for more minutes in their rotation this season.

Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti put on a defensive clinic vs. Raptors

Knicks rookie center Ariel Hukporti did exactly what a first-year player needs to do to make a great impression on their head coach against the Toronto Raptors. On Tuesday night, Hukporti played outstanding defense in New York’s 121-115 win over Toronto.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As Knicks Muse shared on X per NBA Stats, the 22-year-old contained Raptors star Scottie Barnes to 1-9 shooting from the field, 0-2 shooting from three, and forced him to commit one turnover and no assists when he guarded him. That’s especially telling considering the fact that Barnes is boasting 20.2 points, eight rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this year.

Knicks made great draft choices with Hukporti

The Knicks evidently struck gold with their most recent No. 58 overall pick. Hukporti has been praised all season long for his hustle, coachability, and soundness in the pick-and-roll.

What was most impressive on Tuesday night was the discipline that he exercised when guarding Barnes and other Raptors jump-shooters on the outside. He prevented himself from committing personal fouls and played close without making contact.

Hukporti finished the game with six points, five rebounds, and two assists. He may very well be in line for more playing time as Knicks backup centers Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are both liable to get traded prior to the Feb. 6 deadline.