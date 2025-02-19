Knicks All-Star on verge of eye-catching franchise feat

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson is nearing a franchise record that will put him in special company.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson could score 2K points in 2024-25

Per New York Knicks on SI’s Jared Koch (via Yardbarker), the Villanova product is on pace to score 2,000 points this season and join only one other Knicks all-time great in the record books:

“With less than 30 games left in the year, Brunson is on pace to join Patrick Ewing as the only Knicks player to ever score 2,000+ points in a single season more than once,” Koch wrote. “The Knicks guard has suited up for every Knicks game but one this season, posting 1,384 points through those 53 showings. He stamped his first 2,000-point effort last season and did it in only 77 games.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks: Brunson has had an excellent offensive year so far

Brunson has averaged 26.1 points per game on the campaign. Of his 53 games played, the New Jersey native has scored 20 or more points 41 times. That includes 19 games with 30-plus, of which three have been 40-plus, and one has been a 55-point masterclass against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 28.

Achieving such an accomplishment will be special for Brunson. Many great scorers have played in a Knicks uniform for several seasons and not done what he’s on track to do. Such greats like Carmelo Anthony, Bernard King, and Willis Reed. All signs point toward Brunson finishing the year with the same level of scoring punch, which will likely put his name next to Ewing when that time comes.