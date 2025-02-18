Knicks to face grueling slate against 3 title contenders following All-Star break

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks won’t have the luxury to ease back into the regular season following All-Star Weekend.

Knicks have a daunting schedule to close out February

The Knicks’ last five games of the month of February will all come with their share of challenges. New York will particularly have clashes against the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The No. 3-seeded Knicks (36-18) will battle the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10) on Friday after getting back into the swing of things against the Chicago Bulls a day prior. Then, New York will take on the 2-seeded Boston Celtics (39-16) on Sunday.

Once those two tests are past, the Knicks will be challenged by the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 26, who are struggling this season largely due to injury but will have four key stars likely return in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry. Lastly, the Knicks will have their hands full with a Western Conference showdown against the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) on Feb 28.

What a successful stretch will mean for the Knicks

A successful stretch for the Knicks would include finishing above .500 and besting at least two of the three title contenders in the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Grizzlies. New York is winless against the East powerhouses, having gone 0-2 against Boston and 0-1 against Cleveland. They do, however, own a 1-0 season series lead over Memphis.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

All three teams just so happen to be among the most sizable at the power forward and center positions. Knicks bigs Karl-Anthony Towns, Precious Achiuwa, and forward OG Anunoby can make a defensive statement against Grizzlies bigs Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, as well as the Cavs’ twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis and either Al Horford or Luke Kornet.

The defense as a whole will be the major storyline for these matchups. New York will also have to click on all cylinders offensively, as well as against a Sixers big three in Embiid, Maxey, and George who all are liable for 25-plus points per game on any given night. As for playoff implications, the Knicks could narrow the 2.5-game gap between them and the C’s in the standings. Overtaking Boston would give New York home-court advantage until the Eastern Conference Finals or further, should they make the playoffs.