Should Knicks disband star core to acquire Suns superstar?

The New York Knicks have an abundance of talent that could lead them to a deep playoff run. However, questions exist as to whether they have enough to win a championship.

Knicks: Suns’ Kevin Durant could be pursued in summer

Thus, New York Knicks on SI’s Jeremy Brener floated the idea that the Knicks could make a play for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant after the season concludes:

“A trade for a player like Durant could help the Knicks, but his salary would have to match with some of New York’s top players, which means any deal would likely force the team to say goodbye to Josh Hart and OG Anunoby,” Brener wrote.

Durant could lift the Knicks to championship glory

Pursuing the former 2014 NBA MVP in the summer could be beneficial on many fronts. For one, it would allow the Knicks to see if their current ensemble of All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, as well as Mikal Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart, can capture a title come June.

Depending on how their unit performs in the playoffs, that would give management a clear picture as to what did and did not work. While Hart has been on a historic tear rebounding and assisting the basketball, the thought of pairing a generational talent like Durant with Towns, Brunson, and Bridges at his and Anunoby’s expense could be worth it.

Concerns would arise over Durant’s age, as the 36-year-old is nearing the final phase of his career. His Suns are grossly underperforming, which may cause him to force his way out of Phoenix. Nevertheless, if the dollars and cents work on a deal of such magnitude, as well as the chance to form such a big-four, New York would be wise to consider that avenue if it opens up.