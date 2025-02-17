Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson speaks out on injury recovery

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star center Mitchell Robinson is on the verge of returning to action, and opened up on what he’s doing to get back to 100 percent health.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson on patient recovery approach

Per Athlon Sports’ Nick Faria, Robinson has this to say about the process he’s going through as he rehabs from foot surgery he underwent last spring:

“I’m just taking it day by day the best that I can, just trying to get to 100 percent,” Robinson said. “That’s my main goal. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get there so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his vehement determination to stay locked into recuperating, Robinson also said this about what’s hampered his health in the past:

“Make dumb decisions like nutrition-wise. [I want to] make sure I take care of my body the right way,” Robinson said. “After a game, I don’t ice. That’s part of learning and growing. I’m just going to focus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Robinson could be pivotal for the Knicks at full-strength

Injuries as a whole have kept the 26-year-old from coming to the fullness of his strength as a talent in the league. Robinson has yet to take the floor for New York this season.

Nevertheless, when last seen in action, he averaged the most offensive rebounds in the league with 4.6 OREB last season. The Knicks need their stalwart defender as they look to round into playoff form.

Throughout his recovery process, the Florida native was reported to have put on muscle mass to his frame. That could make him an even more imposing defender down low if sustained. Once Robinson comes back at full strength, he figures to help New York’s interior, likely off the bench, but also with the potential to play alongside All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.