Victor Wembanyama is at his best when the game feels like it belongs to his arms, his timing, and his willingness to make every drive uncomfortable.

Now the Knicks have to test how much of that edge he can keep. Wembanyama picked up another flagrant foul in Game 4, and one more flagrant point would trigger a suspension. That does not mean the NY Knicks should turn Game 5 into bait-ball, but they would be foolish to ignore the leverage sitting there.

Karl-Anthony Towns felt the elbow. New York should make Wembanyama defend through bodies again.

The foul risk changes the feel

Wembanyama said after Game 4, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, that he will be more careful but it will not change much. I actually believe him. Players like that do not get to the Finals by trimming their game into something safe.

The issue for San Antonio is not whether Wembanyama wants to stay aggressive. It is whether he can stay aggressive while the Knicks keep forcing contact, duck-ins, drives, and second-chance fights near the rim.

The Game 4 moment came when Wembanyama’s elbow clipped Towns in the chin while the two were jostling on the perimeter. That was enough to put the suspension conversation in plain sight before a closeout game.

New York cannot get cute with it

The Knicks still need basketball first. Jalen Brunson hunting switches against Wembanyama worked late in Game 4, and the spacing around those actions can create the kind of scramble that makes the Spurs uncomfortable. Towns also has to stay active as a screener and roller, even if the whistle history in this series has been annoying.

Trying to draw a flagrant is a bad plan. Playing through Wembanyama’s chest, making him turn, making him recover, and making him decide how much force he can use with a suspension hanging nearby is a good one.

That distinction matters. The Knicks are one win from a title because they have made San Antonio crack late, not because they have played cleaner basketball for all 48 minutes. Game 5 should be about pressure, pace control, and constant contact without turning the offense into a gimmick.

Wembanyama is too good to avoid. The Knicks should go at him, not recklessly, but with the kind of physical purpose that makes every defensive contest carry a little more weight than it did two nights ago.