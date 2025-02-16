Knicks All-Star leaves door open to 2026 3-Point Contest despite loss to Heat star

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson was not able to come away with the win in the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest. As a result, he’s open to running it back for a third time in next year’s competition.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson lost 3-Point Contest in Round 1

Brunson put up 18 points in Round 1 of the competition. Had he made just two more three-pointers, he would have eclipsed Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro — who ended with 19 points — for the third and last spot into the final round.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Herro just got in after Golden State Warriors star Buddy Hield, who went nuclear for a contest-record 31 points in Round 1, and Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) who boasted 24 points (h/t The Sporting News’ Daniel Mader).

Knicks: Brunson could avenge back-to-back losses

Despite his effort in the first round, Herro stormed back to win with a 24-point performance in the final round. He edged out Hield (23 points) and Garland (19 points) for the crown.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brunson has now completed in two consecutive 3-Point Contests. The Knicks’ franchise player has won neither. The Villanova product, who excels from distance in the regular season, could be in line to make another appearance in the future. Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Brunson communicated those sentiments after the loss:

“Maybe. I don’t know,” Brunson said on a third appearance. “I’ll leave that door open.”

Nevertheless, he’ll look forward to leading Team Kenny to a win in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game as a starter on Sunday night.