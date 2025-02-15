Could Knicks’ G League star be in line for promotion?

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Westchester Knicks star T.J. Warren has caught the attention of New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau lauds T.J. Warren’s stellar play

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, coach Thibodeau had this to say about the incredible body of work that Warren is putting together for their G League team this season (h/t New York Knicks on SI’s Geoff Magliocchetti):

“I have a lot of respect for what he’s doing,” Thibodeau said, per Ian Begley of SNY. “He’s had a terrific year and he’s been great down there. For our young guys to watch somebody like that, who loves the game, great teammate and obviously he’s been terrific on the floor.”

Warren is playing lights out for Westchester

Warren is having himself a bragworthy campaign for the Westchester Knicks. The NC State product is boasting 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game on 51.8 percent shooting from the field.

Warren has had a bevy of high-scoring performances for New York’s G League affiliate, which has consistently brought his name to the forefront as a potential solution for the Knicks’ bench-scoring woes. New York’s NBA squad boasts the worst-scoring second unit in the league with 21.5 PPG.

Thus, the 31-year-old, who has a healthy track record of offensive prowess in the Association, including three seasons where he’s averaged 18 or more PPG, could give New York a jolt. With the playoffs on the horizon, Warren could join the roster and prove his worth. Coach Thibodeau sounds like he’s fond enough of his game to give him a shot.