Knicks could pursue recently waived center

The New York Knicks were unable to add in the frontcourt at the trade deadline, therefore banking on Mitchell Robinson to stay healthy and provide insurance as the backup upon his impending return.

Knicks could pursue Christian Wood in the free agent market

However, they could still pursue some depth in the free agent market, and a new potential target has become available. Former Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood was recently waived by Los Angeles, and the veteran big man could provide some offense that the Knicks are missing off the bench.

“Wood can stretch the floor as the four or five, but can also defend and grab boards if needed. With Robinson returning, the Knicks’ top priority will be having weapons when the starters aren’t in. While guards Cameron Payne and Miles McBride have been solid options off the bench, New York lacks in production regarding the forward and center department,” Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz wrote.

Wood, 29, has not appeared in a game this season as he is nursing a knee injury that he underwent surgery for in the offseason. The 6-8 big man was let go by the Lakers after the team signed Alex Len, which came after their trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams fell through because of a failed physical.

Wood can provide a positive impact for the Knicks

The eight-year veteran saw his production slip with the Lakers last season, as he recorded just 6.9 points per game in 50 games. However, when given the opportunity, he has proven to be an impactful presence in the frontcourt. Wood averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds with the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 season, and followed that up with averages of 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds the next season.

He finished fourth in Sixth Man of The Year voting in the 2019-20 season with the Detroit Pistons and was ninth in that same category with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. While the knee issue is a valid concern for anybody who signs him, he can still be a highly impactful addition for teams that need offensive creation in the frontcourt, and Wood can provide exactly that for New York.

The Knicks would likely need to create some salary room to sign Wood, and they would have to wait until March 1 to avoid going over the second apron. However, he could be a worthy pickup that significantly deepens their bench unit.