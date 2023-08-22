Knicks: 3 breakout candidates for the 2023-24 season

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) dribblers past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks stand at the cusp of a new NBA season, driven by an unwavering determination to clinch victory. In order to reach that pillar of success, New York will need some of its younger talents to take a step forward and produce in the 2023-24 season. Three budding talents stand out as breakout candidates for the upcoming campaign.

Quentin Grimes has the will to win

The electrifying Quentin Grimes hopes to take an even bigger leap this upcoming season. HC Tom Thibodeaux reportedly prefers Grimes over fellow teammate RJ Barrett, creating an opportunity for the 23-year-old to break out in the 2023-24 season.

The young shooting guard is known to the Knicks faithful as a green light on both sides of the basketball. Last season he had a stellar sophomore year, averaging 11 points per game on 38% from behind the arc.

Grimes continues to show his work ethic to the world with his latest visit to the University of Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway. Grimes is seen soaking knowledge from the former NBA superstar in his latest Instagram post.

Quentin Grimes with Penny Hardaway on IG: “1of1 learning from one of them ones. My momma always told me pick a penny up off the ground because you never know when you might need 1” pic.twitter.com/Ufc0OwVcbk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 18, 2023

Grimes has demonstrated a clear will to win during his time with the Knicks. With a positive jump in production as well as a growth in usage, Grimes’ statistics should rise across the board this season.

Marquee free-agent acquisition can only get better

The Knicks made a Golden addition this offseason signing former Warriors G Donte DiVincenzo. Despite a down year for the Golden State Warriors, DiVincenzo maintained his status as one of the league’s top young talents.

Always poised and ready to play, DiVincenzo has made an incredible resurgence and solidified himself as a premier guard in the NBA. Constantly playing ahead of his rotation spot, the Warriors will miss the energy he brings to the floor.

Signing a four-year, $46.8 million dollar deal with New York, Donte’s breakout role may not be seen in point totals. His willingness to cultivate cohesion and hold fellow defenders accountable will be just as important as the nine points per game he averages for his career.

Coach Thibodeau’s system bodes well for DiVincenzo’s strengths on the floor to be illuminated. Grimes is the head coach’s favorite player for now, but there may be a new sheriff in town.

The Knicks’ hidden gem behind Julius Randle

Isaiah Roby is a Knicks talent that has flown under the radar. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, New York signed Roby back in April to a contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The deal included significant guaranteed money and ensured the young, budding big man would be with the team for the upcoming season.

Roby is a hidden gem in the New York Knicks’ loaded treasure chest. During the 2022 season, Roby had a 45-game stretch with the Oklahoma City Thunder averaging 10 points per game, shooting 51% from the field, and 44% from beyond the arc.

Roby made his presence felt while suiting up for the Knicks in the summer league. A young player who has made it an emphasis to continue learning the Knicks’ philosophy, Roby will be a great addition behind Julius Randle this season.