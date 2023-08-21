Ranking the Knicks top-5 scoring threats

Mar 20, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are no strangers to talent, boasting a roster brimming with offensive prowess. The team reinforced their depth this off-season with Donte DiVincenzo and are in line to take a big step forward. Here’s a deep dive into their top five scoring threats for the next season.

#5: Quentin Grimes – The Rising Star

From a rookie average of 6.1 points per game to an impressive 11.3 in his sophomore year, Quentin Grimes is undoubtedly on an upward trajectory with the Knicks. Highlighting his potential, Grimes’ recent form over the last 15 regular season games saw him averaging over 16 points, including a career-high 36 points against the Indiana Pacers. His proficiency in shooting, coupled with his ability to make plays for himself, especially when defenders close in, has marked his name as one to watch. Given the surge in his second year, year three promises another climb in performance.

#4: Immanuel Quickley – The Resilient Warrior

Despite a sluggish beginning, Quickley’s form in the latter half of the season was nothing short of stellar, averaging 17.8 points per game in the team’s final 42 games. This push elevated his season average to 14.9 points per game and thrust him into the ‘6th Man of The Year’ discussions. His multi-dimensional scoring prowess, from three-pointers to aggressive drives to the hoop, heralds another impactful season in his fourth year.

#3: RJ Barrett – The Enigma

RJ Barrett’s form can be best described as a roller coaster. At times, he dominates with unparalleled offensive drives and impeccable shots. However, equally stark are his off days, marked by long spells of missed shots both in the paint and beyond the arc. But, in the backdrop of his uneven regular season, shines his playoff performance, testifying to his undeniable potential. With youth on his side, this 23-year-old is poised for more as he steps into his 5th NBA season.

#2: Julius Randle – The Dynamic Force

Randle, a spectacular blend of agility, size, and technique, bounced back in the 2022-23 season after a less-than-stellar performance the previous year. His exceptional form saw him average a career-best 25.1 points per game and secure a spot in his second All-NBA team. Not just a versatile scorer, Randle’s three-point prowess last season, marking him 8th in the NBA for total 3-pointers, further cements his place as a significant NBA scoring threat.

#1: Jalen Brunson – The Knicks’ Revelation

Jalen Brunson’s debut season with the Knicks has been the stuff of legends. This nimble-footed guard, known for his craftiness, clocked his career-best with an average of 24.0 points per game, playing a pivotal role in Knicks clinching the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The magic continued into 2023; from January 1st onwards, he averaged a staggering 27.8 points per game. His outstanding form, exemplified by his ‘Eastern Conference Player of The Month’ accolade for February and an average of 27.8 points across 11 playoff games, has undeniably established him as the premier scoring force for the Knicks and one of the top point guards in the Eastern Conference.