How Knicks guard Quentin Grimes became a 3-and-D sensation and a rising star

If there is any player in today’s NBA that defines “3-and-D,” it’s New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes. A 3-and-D player is one who specializes in three-point shooting and playing intense defense. Grimes is a sniper from the corner as well as a consistent defender for the opposing team’s best player. Entering 2023, Grimes is hoping to capitalize on his growing development as an asset for the Knicks.

From High School Sensation to NCAA Development: Grimes’ Trajectory

Grimes, a former McDonald’s All-American prospect, was a stand-out sensation in Houston during his playing days at The Woodlawn College Park. Exhibiting his explosiveness and scoring ability, Grimes averaged 29.5 points per game during his senior year of high school. Grimes’ innate scoring ability at the high school level attracted scouts nationwide as he quickly became regarded as the eighth-best prospect of his graduating class by ESPN.

After a stellar high school career, Grimes made the pivotal decision to embark on his journey with the Kansas Jayhawks at the NCAA level. As a young player entering the star-studded Kansas program, Grimes struggled to acclimate to the collegiate game. He went on to average just 8.4 points per game as a freshman; an underwhelming yet understandable total considering the deep talent possessed by the Jayhawks.

Following his freshman season, Grimes decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he then changed his mind and instead transferred to his hometown University of Houston.

Grimes quickly established himself as Houston’s top player. Ingratiating himself into the team culture, Grimes averaged 12 points per game during his sophomore season and took off in his junior year with averages of 17.8 PPG and 40.3% from behind the arc. His success at Houston then propelled him to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft following his junior season.

Quentin Grimes made a quick impression with the New York Knicks

Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, 25th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers then traded to the New York Knicks, Grimes took no time to show the Knicks faithful what he could offer. In his debut game with New York, Grimes dropped 27 points with 7/13 shooting from three.

Quentin Grimes first NBA start….he broke the rookie 3 point record. 27 pts 7 three pointers made. Shout out to Derrick Rose passing as well. pic.twitter.com/i2mKPcgGRs — Trav B Ryan ??????? (@travbryanmusic) September 7, 2022

Knicks fans got to see Grimes’ tenacious defense and sharpshooting all season, causing the young shooting guard to quickly become a fan favorite. Following an excellent rookie campaign Grimes was even better during his second season, averaging 11 points per game on 38% from downtown. Fans believe that in an NBA dictionary, the definition of “3-and-D” would include a photo of QG in the Knicks’ classic blue and orange.

Knicks teammates praise Grimes’ work ethic

Grimes has established himself as a favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. While speaking to the New York Post, Thibodeau and fellow teammate RJ Barrett mentioned Grimes’ work ethic and preparation as his key traits.

He comes in every day and works his butt off. He’s always high energy, focused and he really takes the game seriously. RJ Barrett via the New York Post

After making 66 starts last season, averaging 29.9 minutes per game, Grimes is preparing to embark on a breakout season in 2023. As a player possessing the ability to score 20 points per game and lock down the opposition’s best man, Grimes is a 3-and-D sensation and a rising star for the New York Knicks