Superstar WR linked to Jets in trade rumors bashes franchise rivals

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets looked for a moment like they could have pulled off a trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason, and though those rumors have died down of late, his latest comments could have Jets fans riled up once again.

Adams openly professed his devotion to the Raiders and his commitment to helping his team try and win in 2024. But, after he mentioned that the Jets would be his team of choice if he were to leave Las Vegas, a new set of comments continue to play to the ear of the franchise.

Jets: Raiders WR Davante Adams slams Patriots & Bills’ fanbases

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

As a guest on First We Feast’s “Hot One’s,” on July 29, Adams was asked who the worst NFL fanbases are, to which the three-time First-Team All-Pro honoree tore into the fanbases of the Jets’ division rival New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, saying this about the latter (h/t Justin Fried of The Jets Press):

“All the snowballs and all of that during the game, that’s just a lack of respect for another man. You paid to come to my game and you’re more focused on hitting me with a snowball?” Adams remarked.

Is Adams setting the stage for a Jets pairing down the line?

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gestures after gaining a first down against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Adams’ comments could be chalked up as nothing more than coincidence. After all, Boston sports fans are notorious for their antagonistic antics and the Bills have a passionate community of supporters that go hard for their franchise. Not to mention the fact that Buffalo gets more snow during the season than most, if not all other NFL cities. In the same breath, it is noticeably coincidental that both teams he named are in the AFC East alongside the Jets.

The NFL world, and New York within it, largely want to see Adams and Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers team up once again and recreate some of the dynamic play they put on display with the Green Bay Packers for eight years together. Especially in today’s sports climate, the Fresno State product could be laying breadcrumbs for the Jets to pursue him down the road, or vice versa. Jets Nation will take a liking to him slamming the defending division champion Bills as they hope for him to come to MetLife Stadium sometime in the near future.