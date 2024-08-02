Jets elite nickel CB is embracing leading young teammates this offseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets slot cornerback Michael Carter II is stepping out of his comfort zone this summer in ways that could yield positive results in 2024.

Carter II, a reserved three-year veteran entering his fourth year, has become more aware of just how much influence he has on the field and in the locker room. The Georgia native testified to the fact that he wants to take the esteem he is held in by his teammates and coaching staff, and turn that into effective leadership, particularly for one unit on the roster.

Jets: CB Michael Carter II is out to teach young teammates the ‘Jets Way’

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) catches the football against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Per John Pullano of Newyorkjets.com, Carter II is eager to show his young teammates the ropes and educate them on the “Jets Way” — a play style that contributed to their top-ranked defense in 2023:

“Being an experienced players comes with the responsibility of bringing the young guys with you and showing them the ropes and teaching them how to be a pro and how to prepare,” Carter II said. “Now D.J. is in Year 7, Sauce is in Year 3 and I am in Year 4 and we have a bunch of young guys we can take under our wing in that cornerback room and teach them how the ‘Jet Way’ and how to uphold it.”

Carter characterized the “Jets Way” by saying:

“The Jets Way is a type of ferociousness and violence in the way we play. Also, a respect for one another and a love and a bond that tis really strong and that is showcased when we go out on the field.”

Young players could embrace the ferocious style that fueled the Jets’ No. 1 defense in 2023

Defensive back Michael Carter III as the New York Jets participate in OTA s at their practice facility in Florham Park, NJ on June 10, 2021. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Jets embodied that play style in 2023. Their pass rush showed no mercy to opposing quarterbacks, recording 48 sacks. That ranked No. 7 among all teams last season. They also led the league in forcing 13 rushing fumbles. All hands were on deck, literally, to strip and punch the football out of ball carriers’ hands.

As for the secondary, they notched 89 passes defended on the previous campaign, which was No. 4 league-wide. Getting hands-on receivers early, staying aggressive, and getting their hands in the passing window allowed the Jets’ defensive backs to wreak havoc. Carter II put his brick in with a forced fumble and nine passes defended last season.

Now, he wants to see the spectacle that he and his teammates put on display in 2023 replicate itself in 2024. He also wants to lay a foundation with his younger teammates that can resonate with them and position them to contribute with the same level of intensity as their veteran talent when their number is called.

The Duke product is young himself, but approaches his fourth year in the league with rookies Qwan’tez Stiggers, Brandon Codrington and a host of undrafted first-year contributors under his wing, as well as that of fellow corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Not to mention, the safety depth chart also includes rookie Jaylen Key.

There are plenty of young stars that will have a lot to soak up in preparation for the upcoming campaign. Carter II’s mentorship may lead to heightened continuity on the field and contribute to an elite defense that can help them capture a Super Bowl win next winter, while doing so the “Jets Way.”