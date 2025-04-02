Could the Jets’ new quarterback have a breakout season in 2025?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn foresees 2025 being the year that Justin Fields emerges on the scene.

Jets are behind Justin Fields ahead of 2025 season

According to NFL.com’s Christian Gonzalez, coach Glenn said this about the expectations he has for Fields:

“He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that’s dynamic not just in college but the NFL, as well. I just think he’s ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he’s going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there,” Glenn said.

Jets: Fields could take his game to another level in 2025

Already a great runner of the football at the quarterback position, Fields could truly establish himself as one of the premier dual-threat talents in the NFL next season. The 26-year-old took steps in the right direction in 2024.

Fields raised his completion percentage to a career-high 65.8 percent last season. The Georgia native had taken his passing attack to new heights a year prior, going for 2,562 passing yards.

Now, the expectation is that Fields will put it all together for the Jets in 2025 — continual improvement with his efficiency, along with an increased in volume yardage in the air.

Should he start all 17 games in the upcoming campaign, the Ohio State product could amass 3,000 passing yards for the first time in his career, while also doing a number in the ground game, as well as with his ball security. The Jets’ quality offensive line should position him to thrive.