Jets take quarterback despite $40M investment in crazy mock draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were recently projected to land one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft despite addressing the position with a marquee offseason signing.

Jets pick Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in recent mock draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick had the Jets taking Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at No. 7 overall (h/t New York Jets on SI’s Zach Pressnell):

“With a new regime in place, the Jets can afford to draft and develop a quarterback without thrusting him into action,” Flick wrote. “Justin Fields shouldn’t dissuade New York from taking Sanders, who lacks elite physical tools but is tough, smart, accurate and capable of making plays outside structure.”

Jets could see QB position battle in 2025 with Sanders pick

The Jets acquired Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal. He’s expected to be New York’s starting quarterback following the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The gifted dual-threat talent would be thrust into another position battle in his career, this time with Sanders, after competing with Russell Wilson on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders is widely viewed as a future star in the NFL.

The 23-year-old’s FBS-record completion percentage of 71.8 percent, coupled with his 4,134 passing yards as a senior for the Buffaloes, figures to make him an elite pocket passer at the next level. New York could benefit from that skill set over the one Fields possesses.

Nevertheless, the likelihood that the Jets see Sanders fall to No. 7 on draft day is improbable. However, should he be available, he’d be a talent that New York may consider.